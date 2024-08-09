Roth Mkm Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $43.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

NYSE YETI traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $980,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 23.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 311.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after buying an additional 1,488,994 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

