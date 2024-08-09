Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $72.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.59. 3,698,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,641. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

