Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $46.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZEK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.79.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.06. 3,072,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

