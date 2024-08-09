Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target to $7.00

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 3.0 %

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,765. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $226.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.06. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 113.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 300.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.