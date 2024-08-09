Royal Bank of Canada Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $102.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.50 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

