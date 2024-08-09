Royal Bank of Canada Trims Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Target Price to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVO

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

TSE CVO traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, hitting C$5.91. 88,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.80. The stock has a market cap of C$315.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.73 and a 52 week high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.87 million. Analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.