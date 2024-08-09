Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) President Sells $124,900,000.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 813,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 183.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 552,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 101,022 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $224,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

