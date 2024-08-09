Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 187.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 578,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,634. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

