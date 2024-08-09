Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SAFT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 73,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $268.23 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.75%.

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $25,941.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,762.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 458.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

