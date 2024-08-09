Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of WK Kellogg worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in WK Kellogg by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 318,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $8,998,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $386,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLG stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

