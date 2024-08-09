San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SJT opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.86.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%.
Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.