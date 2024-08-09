San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SJT opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.86.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 19,531.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

Featured Stories

