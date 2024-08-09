SAP (ETR:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $186.54

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €186.54 ($204.99) and last traded at €187.98 ($206.57), with a volume of 1632195 shares. The stock had previously closed at €185.40 ($203.74).

SAP Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €183.28 and its 200-day moving average is €175.68.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

