Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $179.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.22.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $11.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.34. 3,303,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average of $131.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

