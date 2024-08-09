Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Savaria

Insider Transactions at Savaria

Savaria Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. Insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Savaria stock opened at C$19.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.80.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8296678 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 81.25%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.