Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 16.1 %

Savers Value Village stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the first quarter worth $267,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

