Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,844,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $797,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.89. 4,008,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,834. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.