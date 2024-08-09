Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $80.22. 2,841,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,502. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

