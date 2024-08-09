scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.39% and a negative net margin of 327.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 17,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,376. The company has a market cap of $164.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

