Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William D. Mosley Sells 20,000 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

STX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.28. 1,463,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

