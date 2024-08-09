Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Fox Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for FOX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,913 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,816,000 after buying an additional 481,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,391,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,618,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,143 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $68,391,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.