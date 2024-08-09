SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 108,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 37,115 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.10.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $616.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

