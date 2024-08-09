Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.27.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra
Sempra Stock Up 1.1 %
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra
In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
