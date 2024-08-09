Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Get Sempra alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Stock Up 1.1 %

SRE stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. 2,482,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $83.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.