Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.600-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.250 EPS.

Sempra Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.41. 2,514,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,310. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

