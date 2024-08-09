Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Seneca Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

About Seneca Financial

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.