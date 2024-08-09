SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get SenesTech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SenesTech

SenesTech Stock Performance

SNES opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.91. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($158.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SenesTech will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned about 1.25% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.