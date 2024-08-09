ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer Sells 1,937 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $796.16 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $754.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $755.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.22.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

