Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $19.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHLS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $906.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.76. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

