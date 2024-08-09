Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$3,137,413.08 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kasra Nejatian sold 48,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.84, for a total value of C$3,137,413.08.

TSE:SHOP traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$94.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$63.16 and a one year high of C$123.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.85 billion, a PE ratio of -424.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

