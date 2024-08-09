Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.24.

SHOP stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

