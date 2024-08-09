Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.24.

SHOP stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.31. 10,919,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 735.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after acquiring an additional 238,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

