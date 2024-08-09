Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

