Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.20

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 648203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

SILK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 11.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 1,762,048 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,520,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,981,000. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,552,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

