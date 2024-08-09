Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VPU stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.87. 49,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,131. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $163.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.03.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

