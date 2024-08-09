Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 3,581 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 92,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Hershey by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.76. 327,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $227.65.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus cut their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

