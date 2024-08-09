Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 525.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 213,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after acquiring an additional 147,406 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,854,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.15. The stock had a trading volume of 126,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,423. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.