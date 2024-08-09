Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 565 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

ROK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.30. 134,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $317.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.