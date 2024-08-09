Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $239.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.11 and a 200-day moving average of $227.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.13.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

