Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.05. The company had a trading volume of 166,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $180.87. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

