Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

ONEOK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.02. 652,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $86.20.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.