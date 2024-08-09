Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $17,419,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 460,895 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 543,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 189,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 200,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 81,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SA opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.10. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

