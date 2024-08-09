Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 2,150 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 800,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 57.82%. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTGC

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.