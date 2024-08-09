Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 125.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 313,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

