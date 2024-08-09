Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 4,193 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,575,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $20,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 236,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,850. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMX. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

