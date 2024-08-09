Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 4,393 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSP. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $67.26.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

