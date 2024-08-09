Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 752 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.68. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $332.22. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.