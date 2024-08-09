SingularityNET Price Tops $0.37 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $452.30 million and $261,688.27 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,645.37 or 0.96803202 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00054114 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.37710838 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,037,321.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.