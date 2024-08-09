SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

SITM traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.70. The company had a trading volume of 291,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79. SiTime has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $165.11.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,096 shares of company stock worth $7,201,292. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 892,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SiTime by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 79,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

