Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 30.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

