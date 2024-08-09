SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

SM stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,214. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,992,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,733.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $710,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

