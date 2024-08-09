SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61. 1,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

Institutional Trading of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.19% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

